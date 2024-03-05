Clark and Texas A&M-CC host Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-22, 3-14 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-10, 13-4 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-22, 3-14 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-10, 13-4 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Garry Clark scored 21 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 73-60 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Islanders are 12-2 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Cardinals are 3-14 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word allows 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marion Humphrey is averaging five points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Islanders. Clark is averaging 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 58.1% over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Josiah Hammons averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Dylan Hayman is averaging 13 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.