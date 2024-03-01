Citadel plays Samford on 8-game road slide

Citadel Bulldogs (11-19, 3-14 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (25-5, 14-3 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel…

Citadel Bulldogs (11-19, 3-14 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (25-5, 14-3 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel will look to end its eight-game road slide when the Citadel Bulldogs play Samford.

The Samford Bulldogs have gone 17-0 at home. Samford scores 86.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-14 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks fourth in the SoCon allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Samford averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Citadel allows. Citadel averages 70.1 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 74.4 Samford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones is averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Samford Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

AJ Smith is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Citadel Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Samford Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Citadel Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

