Cisse leads Texas Southern against Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-20, 5-12 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-15, 11-6 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-20, 5-12 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-15, 11-6 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces Prairie View A&M after Jonathan Cisse scored 36 points in Texas Southern’s 82-79 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers have gone 6-4 in home games. Texas Southern is 7-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 5-12 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M gives up 75.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Texas Southern averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 69.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 70.9 Texas Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is averaging 15 points and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Cisse is averaging 16.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

Charles Lane Jr. is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.3 points. Javontae Hopkins is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.