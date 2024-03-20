Cincinnati plays San Francisco in NIT

San Francisco Dons (23-10, 12-6 WCC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (20-14, 9-12 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (23-10, 12-6 WCC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (20-14, 9-12 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Francisco meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bearcats’ record in Big 12 play is 9-12, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. Cincinnati has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dons are 12-6 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is second in the WCC with 16.2 assists per game led by Marcus Williams averaging 3.8.

Cincinnati is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% San Francisco allows to opponents. San Francisco averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Cincinnati allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Day Day Thomas is averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 13.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Dons. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

