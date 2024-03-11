Cincinnati plays in Big 12 Tournament against the West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-22, 4-14 Big 12) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-11 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-22, 4-14 Big 12) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and West Virginia meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bearcats have gone 7-11 against Big 12 teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Cincinnati is 8-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers are 4-14 against Big 12 teams. West Virginia is 8-20 against opponents over .500.

Cincinnati’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 69.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 67.8 Cincinnati allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Skillings Jr. is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 71.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.