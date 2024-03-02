Cincinnati hosts Kansas State following Perry’s 29-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kansas State Wildcats (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-12, 5-10 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -6.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tylor Perry scored 29 points in Kansas State’s 94-90 overtime win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bearcats are 12-5 on their home court. Cincinnati is third in the Big 12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 5.3.

The Wildcats are 7-8 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 7-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cincinnati makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Kansas State has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The Bearcats and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Perry is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

