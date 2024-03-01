Cincinnati hosts Kansas State after Perry’s 29-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tylor Perry scored 29 points in Kansas State’s 94-90 overtime victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bearcats have gone 12-5 at home. Cincinnati has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 7-8 in Big 12 play. Kansas State averages 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Cincinnati averages 74.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 69.8 Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 72.6 points per game, 4.7 more than the 67.9 Cincinnati allows.

The Bearcats and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Skillings Jr. is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Perry is shooting 36.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

