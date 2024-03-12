Cincinnati Bearcats square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-22, 4-14 Big 12) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-11 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-22, 4-14 Big 12) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -10.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bearcats are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Cincinnati averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mountaineers’ record in Big 12 play is 4-14. West Virginia has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cincinnati averages 74.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 76.4 West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 69.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 67.8 Cincinnati gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 1-9, averaging 71.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

