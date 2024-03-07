Chebuhar’s 22 lead Lehigh past Lafayette 76-61 in Patriot League Tournament

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Burke Chebuhar had 22 points in sixth-seeded Lehigh’s 76-61 victory over third-seeded Lafayette on Thursday night…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Burke Chebuhar had 22 points in sixth-seeded Lehigh’s 76-61 victory over third-seeded Lafayette on Thursday night in the Patriot League Tournament.

Chebuhar had seven rebounds and six assists for the Mountain Hawks (13-17), who go to Boston University, the second seed, for a semifinal game on Sunday. Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 19 points while going 7 of 12 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds. Dominic Parolin shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Leopards (11-21) were led by Mark Butler, who recorded 11 points, six assists and five steals. Justin Vander Baan added 10 points and two blocks for Lafayette. Kyle Jenkins had 10 points.

