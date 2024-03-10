Chattanooga Mocs play in SoCon Tournament against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (18-15, 10-10 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (21-11, 13-6 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (18-15, 10-10 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (21-11, 13-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -7.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays in the SoCon Tournament against East Tennessee State.

The Mocs have gone 13-6 against SoCon opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Chattanooga is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buccaneers’ record in SoCon games is 10-10.

Chattanooga makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). East Tennessee State averages 71.2 points per game, equal to what Chattanooga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 17.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 10.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

