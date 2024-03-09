Chattanooga faces Wofford in SoCon Tournament

Wofford Terriers (17-14, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (20-11, 12-6 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wofford Terriers (17-14, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (20-11, 12-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays in the SoCon Tournament against Wofford.

The Mocs’ record in SoCon play is 12-6, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. Chattanooga is ninth in the SoCon with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Sean Cusano averaging 6.0.

The Terriers’ record in SoCon action is 10-8. Wofford is fifth in the SoCon scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Corey Tripp averaging 8.0.

Chattanooga makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Wofford averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Chattanooga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 17.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dillon Bailey averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Tripp is averaging 14 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

