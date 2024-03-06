Charlotte 49ers take on the Rice Owls on 3-game slide

Rice Owls (11-18, 5-11 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (17-11, 11-5 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rice Owls (11-18, 5-11 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (17-11, 11-5 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -7; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to end its three-game losing streak when the 49ers take on Rice.

The 49ers have gone 12-2 at home. Charlotte is ninth in the AAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 3.0.

The Owls have gone 5-11 against AAC opponents. Rice has a 7-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Charlotte scores 68.8 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.6 Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the 49ers. Dishon Jackson is averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 59.7% over the last 10 games.

Travis Evee is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

