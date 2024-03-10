Charleston (SC) takes on Monmouth in CAA Tournament

Monmouth Hawks (18-14, 11-8 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (24-7, 15-3 CAA) Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Monmouth Hawks (18-14, 11-8 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (24-7, 15-3 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) and Monmouth meet in the CAA Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in CAA play is 15-3, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA with 15.3 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.1.

The Hawks are 11-8 in CAA play. Monmouth has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Charleston (SC) averages 81.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 72.3 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fulton is averaging 4.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.