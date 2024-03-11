Charleston (SC) plays Towson in CAA Tournament

Towson Tigers (20-13, 13-7 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (25-7, 16-3 CAA) Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Towson Tigers (20-13, 13-7 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (25-7, 16-3 CAA)

Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces Towson in the CAA Tournament.

The Cougars have gone 16-3 against CAA teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA averaging 81.0 points and is shooting 44.4%.

The Tigers are 13-7 in CAA play. Towson averages 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Charleston (SC) makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Towson has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Towson averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Charleston (SC) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is averaging 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

