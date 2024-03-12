Charleston (SC) Cougars and Stony Brook Seawolves meet in CAA Championship

Stony Brook Seawolves (20-14, 13-8 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (26-7, 17-3 CAA) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stony Brook Seawolves (20-14, 13-8 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (26-7, 17-3 CAA)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) and Stony Brook play for the CAA Championship.

The Cougars are 17-3 against CAA opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 39.6 boards. Ante Brzovic leads the Cougars with 6.3 rebounds.

The Seawolves are 13-8 against CAA teams. Stony Brook is 9-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Charleston (SC) makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Stony Brook averages 73.4 points per game, 1.1 more than the 72.3 Charleston (SC) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Frankie Policelli is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 79.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.