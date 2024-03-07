Central Michigan takes on Eastern Michigan following Butler’s 24-point outing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-17, 6-11 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (17-13, 11-6 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-17, 6-11 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (17-13, 11-6 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on Eastern Michigan after Derrick Butler scored 24 points in Central Michigan’s 69-63 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Chippewas have gone 9-3 at home. Central Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Markus Harding averaging 2.3.

The Eagles are 6-11 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan has a 7-10 record against teams over .500.

Central Michigan is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Central Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Chippewas. Butler is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Arne Osojnik averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Tyson Acuff is averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

