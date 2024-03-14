Central Michigan Chippewas play in MAC Tournament against the Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green Falcons (19-12, 10-8 MAC) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (18-13, 12-6 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bowling Green Falcons (19-12, 10-8 MAC) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (18-13, 12-6 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -2.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and Bowling Green square off in the MAC Tournament.

The Chippewas are 12-6 against MAC opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Central Michigan allows 70.2 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Falcons are 10-8 in MAC play. Bowling Green has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Central Michigan is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green averages 74.2 points per game, 4.0 more than the 70.2 Central Michigan gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Chippewas. Derrick Butler is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hill is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee is averaging 14.8 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.