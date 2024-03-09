Central Connecticut State Blue Devils play in NEC Tournament against the Wagner Seahawks

Wagner Seahawks (14-15, 8-9 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (20-10, 14-3 NEC) Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wagner Seahawks (14-15, 8-9 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (20-10, 14-3 NEC)

Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays in the NEC Tournament against Wagner.

The Blue Devils have gone 14-3 against NEC opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Cent. Conn. St. has a 6-2 record in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 8-9 in NEC play. Wagner ranks sixth in the NEC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 63.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 66.5 Cent. Conn. St. allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 12.9 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

