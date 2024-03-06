Central Connecticut State Blue Devils play in NEC Tournament against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-21, 3-13 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (19-10, 13-3 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut;…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-21, 3-13 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (19-10, 13-3 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -14; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Saint Francis (PA) in the NEC Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ record in NEC play is 13-3, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Cent. Conn. St. has a 6-2 record in one-possession games.

The Red Flash are 3-13 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 72.8 points per game, equal to what Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Cent. Conn. St. have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Talbert is averaging 8.4 points for the Red Flash. Eli Wilborn is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

