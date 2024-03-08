Central Connecticut State Blue Devils face the Wagner Seahawks in NEC Tournament

Wagner Seahawks (14-15, 8-9 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (20-10, 14-3 NEC) Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (14-15, 8-9 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (20-10, 14-3 NEC)

Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. and Wagner meet in the NEC Tournament.

The Blue Devils are 14-3 against NEC opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Cent. Conn. St. is fourth in the NEC scoring 72.7 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Seahawks are 8-9 against NEC opponents.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 72.7 points, 9.9 more per game than the 62.8 Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.6 points for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

