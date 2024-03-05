Cent. Conn. St. meets Saint Francis (PA) in NEC Tournament

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-21, 3-13 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (19-10, 13-3 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut;…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-21, 3-13 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (19-10, 13-3 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils play in the NEC Tournament against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Blue Devils’ record in NEC play is 13-3, and their record is 6-7 against non-conference opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 8-7 against opponents over .500.

The Red Flash’s record in NEC play is 3-13. Saint Francis (PA) allows 72.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.5 points per game.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 65.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 66.7 Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.1 points for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

