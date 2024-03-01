Cent. Conn. St. faces Stonehill, looks for 4th straight win

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-26, 2-13 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (18-10, 12-3 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-26, 2-13 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (18-10, 12-3 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Blue Devils take on Stonehill.

The Blue Devils are 9-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 8-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-13 against NEC opponents. Stonehill averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 72.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 76.0 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15 points for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Max Zegarowski is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.