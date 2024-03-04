Cattoor leads Virginia Tech against Louisville after 26-point showing

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-13, 8-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-21, 3-15 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-13, 8-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-21, 3-15 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on the Louisville Cardinals after Hunter Cattoor scored 26 points in Virginia Tech’s 87-76 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cardinals have gone 7-9 at home. Louisville has a 3-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Hokies are 8-10 in conference games. Virginia Tech is seventh in the ACC giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Louisville is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech averages 74.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 78.9 Louisville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike James is averaging 13 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Lynn Kidd is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.