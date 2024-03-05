Carter’s 24 points, 12 rebounds lead Providence over Georgetown 71-58

WASHINGTON (AP) — Devin Carter had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in Providence’s 71-58 victory against Georgetown on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Devin Carter had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in Providence’s 71-58 victory against Georgetown on Tuesday night.

Carter scored 20 points in the second half. Josh Oduro scored 14 points and added nine rebounds for the Friars (19-11, 10-9 Big East Conference). Rich Barron finished with 11 points.

Jayden Epps led the way for the Hoyas (9-21, 2-17) with 16 points and four steals. Dontrez Styles added 13 points and eight rebounds for Georgetown. Drew Fielder finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

