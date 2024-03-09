Carter leads DePaul against Seton Hall after 23-point performance

DePaul Blue Demons (3-27, 0-19 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (19-11, 12-7 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-27, 0-19 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (19-11, 12-7 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -23; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Seton Hall after Chico Carter Jr. scored 23 points in DePaul’s 104-77 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Pirates are 13-3 on their home court. Seton Hall averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Demons are 0-19 against Big East opponents. DePaul is 1-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Seton Hall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Carter is averaging 11 points and 3.8 assists for the Blue Demons. Jaden Henley is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 64.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.