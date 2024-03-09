Carlson leads Utah against Oregon

Utah Utes (18-12, 9-10 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (19-11, 11-8 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Utes (18-12, 9-10 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (19-11, 11-8 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -3.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Oregon after Branden Carlson scored 40 points in Utah’s 92-85 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks are 12-3 in home games. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 13.9 assists per game led by Jackson Shelstad averaging 3.0.

The Utes are 9-10 in conference matchups. Utah ranks fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Oregon’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Utah allows. Utah averages 6.0 more points per game (78.8) than Oregon allows (72.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 15.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 15.4 points, nine rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

Carlson is averaging 17.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.