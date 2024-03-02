Canisius hosts Rider after Williams’ 20-point game

Rider Broncs (13-16, 10-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (12-15, 7-10 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (13-16, 10-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (12-15, 7-10 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts the Rider Broncs after Devean Williams scored 20 points in Canisius’ 61-56 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Golden Griffins are 8-3 on their home court. Canisius allows 72.6 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Broncs have gone 10-8 against MAAC opponents. Rider is the MAAC leader with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Weeks Jr. averaging 4.8.

Canisius is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 73.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 72.6 Canisius gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Griffins. Frank Mitchell is averaging 11.4 points and 11.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Canisius.

Tariq Ingraham is averaging 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Broncs: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

