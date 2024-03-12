Live Radio
Canisius beats Mount St. Mary’s in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament 77-61

The Associated Press

March 12, 2024, 9:40 PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Tre Dinkins had 24 points in Canisius’ 77-61 victory against Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Canisius, the ninth seed, faces top-seeded Quinnipiac on Wednesday.

Dinkins went 10 of 21 from the field (4 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Golden Griffins (14-17). Cam Palesse scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Devean Williams shot 6 of 11 and scored 12.

Mount Saint Mary’s entered the MAAC Tournament as the eight seed.

Deshayne Montgomery led the way for the Mountaineers (13-19) with 26 points and Dakota Leffew scored 23.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

