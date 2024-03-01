Canisius beats Mount St. Mary’s 61-56

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Devean Williams had 20 points in Canisius’ 61-56 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Friday night.…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Devean Williams had 20 points in Canisius’ 61-56 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Friday night.

Williams had five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (12-15, 7-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tre Dinkins added 16 points while shooting 7 for 17, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc, and they also had six assists. Frank Mitchell shot 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 14 rebounds.

Dakota Leffew finished with 17 points for the Mountaineers (12-17, 8-10). Josh Reaves added 11 points for Mount St. Mary’s. Deshayne Montgomery also put up eight points and four assists.

These two teams both play Sunday. Canisius hosts Rider and Mount St. Mary’s visits Niagara.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.