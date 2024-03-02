Camper’s 21 lead UTEP past Liberty 67-51

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr.’s 21 points helped UTEP defeat Liberty 67-51 on Saturday night. Camper had six…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr.’s 21 points helped UTEP defeat Liberty 67-51 on Saturday night.

Camper had six rebounds for the Miners (15-15, 6-9 Conference USA). Zid Powell shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to add 19 points. Tae Hardy finished with 12 points.

Kaden Metheny led the way for the Flames (17-12, 6-8) with 15 points. Kyle Rode added 13 points and two steals for Liberty. Brody Peebles also had eight points.

