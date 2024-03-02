Campbell hosts N.C. A&T after Dell’Orso’s 21-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-23, 5-12 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-17, 7-10 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 4…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-23, 5-12 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-17, 7-10 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -10; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 21 points in Campbell’s 96-73 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Fighting Camels have gone 10-6 in home games. Campbell is 8-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Aggies have gone 5-12 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Campbell is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.4% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Campbell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dell’Orso averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

