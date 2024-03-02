Live Radio
Calvin scores 23 in Wright State’s 94-88 victory over Northern Kentucky

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 9:41 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Trey Calvin scored 23 points as Wright State beat Northern Kentucky 94-88 on Saturday night.

Calvin was 6-of-12 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Raiders (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League). Brandon Noel scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds. Alex Huibregste also scored 19 points.

The Norse (17-14, 12-8) were led in scoring by Marques Warrick, who finished with 39 points. Trey Robinson added 20 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Northern Kentucky. In addition, Michael Bradley finished with 11 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

