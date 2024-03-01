Caldwell and SE Louisiana host Texas A&M-CC

SE Louisiana Lions (14-14, 9-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-10, 11-4 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (14-14, 9-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-10, 11-4 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Nick Caldwell scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 77-67 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Islanders have gone 10-2 at home. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 40.6 boards. Garry Clark leads the Islanders with 8.1 rebounds.

The Lions are 9-6 in Southland play. SE Louisiana has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 69.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the 66.6 Texas A&M-CC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marion Humphrey is averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Islanders. Clark is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Caldwell is averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Roger McFarlane is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

