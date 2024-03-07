Cal visits Raynaud and Stanford

California Golden Bears (13-17, 9-10 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 7-12 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (13-17, 9-10 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 7-12 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -4.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Cal after Maxime Raynaud scored 26 points in Stanford’s 81-71 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cardinal have gone 9-6 in home games. Stanford has a 7-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Bears are 9-10 in conference matchups. Cal is fifth in the Pac-12 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 3.5.

Stanford averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Cal gives up. Cal averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Stanford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is scoring 15.5 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cardinal.

Jalen Cole is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 13.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.