Cal Poly visits UC Irvine following Sanders’ 24-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-26, 0-18 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (22-8, 15-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UC Irvine after Kobe Sanders scored 24 points in Cal Poly’s 68-56 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Anteaters are 12-0 in home games. UC Irvine is the leader in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Mustangs are 0-18 in Big West play. Cal Poly has a 2-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UC Irvine is shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UC Irvine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is averaging 12.8 points for the Anteaters.

Sanders is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

