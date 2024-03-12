Cal faces Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament

Stanford Cardinal (13-17, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. California Golden Bears (13-18, 9-11 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (13-17, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. California Golden Bears (13-18, 9-11 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal and Stanford meet in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Golden Bears are 9-11 against Pac-12 opponents and 4-7 in non-conference play. Cal has a 2-6 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinal are 8-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 9.7.

Cal scores 73.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 76.4 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Bears.

Spencer Jones is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 10.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.