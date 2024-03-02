Cal Baptist Lancers take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on 6-game slide

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-22, 2-15 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-14, 7-10 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-22, 2-15 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-14, 7-10 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist will try to end its six-game slide when the Lancers play UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Lancers are 10-6 on their home court. Cal Baptist is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Vaqueros are 2-15 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 71.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the 66.5 Cal Baptist allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodrick is averaging 8.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Lancers. Scotty Washington is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 0-10, averaging 64.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

