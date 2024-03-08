Cal Baptist hosts Grand Canyon after Grant-Foster’s 29-point performance

Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-4, 16-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-15, 8-11 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-4, 16-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-15, 8-11 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays Cal Baptist after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 29 points in Grand Canyon’s 80-58 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Lancers are 11-6 on their home court. Cal Baptist scores 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Antelopes are 16-3 in conference matchups. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Cal Baptist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodrick is averaging 7.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Scotty Washington is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabe McGlothan is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds. Grant-Foster is averaging 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

