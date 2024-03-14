Cajuste’s last-second 3-pointer lifts Stephen F. Austin over Abilene Christian 60-57 in WAC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — AJ Cajuste buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally No. 6 seed Stephen F. Austin…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — AJ Cajuste buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally No. 6 seed Stephen F. Austin to a 60-57 victory over seventh-seeded Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.

Cajuste’s game-winning shot came after Hunter Jack Madden hit two free throws for Abilene Christian with 13 seconds left to knot the score. The Lumberjacks move on to play No. 3 seed UT Arlington on Thursday.

Latrell Jossell led the Lumberjacks (18-14) with 17 points. Matt Hayman added 13 points and three steals, while Cajuste scored 12.

Ali Abdou Dibba topped the Wildcats (16-16) with 18 points. Madden and Leonardo Bettiol both scored 12. Madden added six assists and Bettiol snagged six rebounds.

Hayman hit a 3-pointer and 5 of 6 free throws to guide Stephen F. Austin to a 29-23 lead at halftime. Bettiol had eight points at the break for Abilene Christian. The Wildcats trailed by 11 before holding the Lumberjacks scoreless over the final 2:35.

Ali Abdou Dibba hit two free throws and back-to-back 3-pointers in an 11-0 run to give Abilene Christian a 38-35 lead with 12:43 remaining. The Wildcats never trailed from there until the final shot.

