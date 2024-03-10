No. 1 South Carolina outlasts No. 8 LSU in SEC title game marred by fight, ejections

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a career-high 24 points including four 3-pointers as No. 1 South Carolina held…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a career-high 24 points including four 3-pointers as No. 1 South Carolina held off No. 8 LSU 79-72 to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament title Sunday, a victory marred by a fourth-quarter fight that led to Gamecocks leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso being ejected.

South Carolina (32-0) was ahead 73-66 when Fulwiley stole the ball from Flau’jae Johnson, who wrapped her up and was called for a foul. Johnson then bumped South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins, and the 6-foot-7 Cardoso rushed and pushed the 5-10 Johnson the ground. Players from both benches rushed toward them.

Cardoso and three of her teammates were ejected. Two LSU players who came off the bench were also sent off.

It was South Carolina’s eighth tournament crown in the past 10 seasons and its 16th straight win over defending national champion LSU (28-5). Fulwiley, the speedy, flashy freshman, was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

Aneesah Morrow led LSU with 19 points. Angel Reese had 15 points and 13 rebounds, her third straight double-double in the tournament.

NO. 3 IOWA 94, NEBRASKA 89, OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark overcame a cold start to score 30 of her 34 points after halftime and help Iowa rally past Nebraska in overtime to win a third straight Big Ten Tournament.

Hannah Stuelke had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes (29-4), who trailed by 13 points late in the first half while their superstar Clark missed all nine of her 3-point attempts.

The all-time NCAA leading scorer finished 5 for 17 from deep, had 12 assists and hit the dagger 3-pointer with 51 seconds left in OT for an 89-87 lead just 16 seconds after Logan Nissley’s 3 had put the Cornhuskers in front.

Alexis Markowski had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Nebraska (22-11), which fell short of a second victory over Iowa this season.

Natalie Potts had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Huskers, who led 75-67 with 2 1/2 minutes to go in regulation, before Clark drained one of her signature step-back 3-pointers. Her layup in traffic tied the game with 29 seconds left. Nissley’s baseline jumper was short at the regulation buzzer.

NO. 5 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 74, NO. 2 STANFORD 62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — McKenzie Forbes scored 26 points and Southern California beat Stanford to win the Pac-12 Tournament championship.

The Trojans (26-5) won their second tournament title, having previously beaten Stanford in the 2014 championship game.

Forbes was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Rayah Marshall had 18 rebounds and 10 points for the Trojans, while Kayla Padilla scored 13 points.

USC freshman sensation JuJu Watkins finished with nine points on 2-of-15 shooting. It was the first time she didn’t score in double figures.

Cameron Brink led the Cardinal (28-5) with 19 points, while Kiki Iriafen added 18.

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 55, NO. 10 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 51

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Star freshman Hannah Hidalgo had 22 points, including a pair of baskets for the lead down the stretch, and Notre Dame beat North Carolina state in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

The fourth-seeded Fighting Irish (26-6) won their first tournament title in five years and first under coach Niele Ivey.

Hidalgo finished with six rebounds and six assists and was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Maddy Westbeld added 16 points and seven boards for Notre Dame.

River Baldwin had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead N.C. State (27-6), while Aziaha James had 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting.

NO. 9 UCONN 59, MARQUETTE 29

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead UConn past Marquette in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

Ice Brady, making just her second start, added 10 points for the short-handed Huskies (28-5), who had seven available players after losing star center Aaliyah Edwards to a facial injury after she was struck in the nose in Saturday’s win over Providence.

Liza Karlen had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Marquette (23-8), which made just 12 baskets on 54 shots (22%) and scored its last points with 4:49 left in the third quarter.

UConn will face Georgetown in Monday’s championship game.

GEORGETOWN 55, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 46

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kelsey Ransom scored 14 points to lead sixth-seeded Georgetown past second-seeded Creighton in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

Alex Cowan added 12 points for the Hoyas (22-10), who have won six games in a row to earn the program’s first trip to the conference championship game and strengthen their case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Georgetown will play UConn for the Big East title.

Morgan Maly scored 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting for the Bluejays (25-5), who saw their four-game win streak snapped.

