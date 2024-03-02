BYU takes home win streak into matchup with TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-7 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (20-8, 8-7 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-7 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (20-8, 8-7 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Cougars take on TCU.

The Cougars are 14-2 on their home court. BYU is 111th in college basketball averaging 11.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from downtown. Jaxson Robinson leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The Horned Frogs are 8-7 in conference play. TCU is the top team in the Big 12 scoring 19.0 fast break points per game.

BYU makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). TCU has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Waterman is averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Robinson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 8.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 15.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

