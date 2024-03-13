BYU plays in Big 12 Tournament against the UCF

UCF Knights (17-14, 8-11 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (22-9, 10-8 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT…

UCF Knights (17-14, 8-11 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (22-9, 10-8 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 BYU plays in the Big 12 Tournament against UCF.

The Cougars have gone 10-8 against Big 12 opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. BYU is 125th in college basketball averaging 11.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.0% from downtown. Jaxson Robinson leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The Knights are 8-11 against Big 12 teams. UCF scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

BYU makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). UCF averages 71.5 points per game, 2.0 more than the 69.5 BYU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 13.9 points for the Cougars. Dallin Hall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darius Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Knights. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

