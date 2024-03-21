BYU and Duquesne play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Duquesne Dukes (24-11, 14-8 A-10) vs. BYU Cougars (23-10, 11-9 Big 12) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duquesne Dukes (24-11, 14-8 A-10) vs. BYU Cougars (23-10, 11-9 Big 12)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 BYU and Duquesne play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Cougars’ record in Big 12 play is 11-9, and their record is 12-1 against non-conference opponents. BYU ranks second in college basketball with 18.6 assists per game. Dallin Hall leads the Cougars averaging 5.1.

The Dukes are 14-8 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne scores 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

BYU makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Duquesne has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Fousseyni Traore is averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jimmy Clark III is averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 16.5 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

