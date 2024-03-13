Butler squares off against Xavier in Big East Tournament

Xavier Musketeers (15-16, 9-11 Big East) vs. Butler Bulldogs (18-13, 9-11 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Xavier Musketeers (15-16, 9-11 Big East) vs. Butler Bulldogs (18-13, 9-11 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces Xavier in the Big East Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 9-11 against Big East opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Butler averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Musketeers are 9-11 in Big East play. Xavier leads the Big East scoring 16.1 fast break points per game.

Butler scores 77.4 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 74.2 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is averaging 14.8 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Quincy Olivari is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Desmond Claude is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

