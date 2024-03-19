Butler, Minnesota square off in NIT

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-14, 9-12 Big Ten) at Butler Bulldogs (18-14, 9-12 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-14, 9-12 Big Ten) at Butler Bulldogs (18-14, 9-12 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Minnesota meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big East games is 9-12, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Butler is eighth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Golden Gophers are 9-12 in Big Ten play. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Butler averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 9.4 points, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.