Butler Bulldogs take on the Xavier Musketeers in Big East Tournament

Xavier Musketeers (15-16, 9-11 Big East) vs. Butler Bulldogs (18-13, 9-11 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Xavier play in the Big East Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big East play is 9-11, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Butler is fifth in the Big East scoring 77.4 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Musketeers are 9-11 in Big East play. Xavier scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Butler averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.4 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Thomas is averaging 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12.4 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 22.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

