Burton, Notre Dame Fighting Irish to visit Pedulla, Virginia Tech Hokies

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-18, 7-12 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (17-13, 9-10 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sean Pedulla and Virginia Tech host Markus Burton and Notre Dame in ACC action.

The Hokies have gone 13-2 in home games. Virginia Tech scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 7-12 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame has an 8-18 record against opponents over .500.

Virginia Tech makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Notre Dame’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Pedulla is averaging 15.7 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 9.9 points. Burton is shooting 44.1% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 29 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

