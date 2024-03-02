Burton leads Notre Dame against Clemson

Clemson Tigers (20-8, 10-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-17, 6-11 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST…

Clemson Tigers (20-8, 10-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-17, 6-11 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Clemson Tigers after Markus Burton scored 31 points in Notre Dame’s 70-65 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Fighting Irish have gone 8-8 in home games. Notre Dame is 4-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 10-7 against conference opponents. Clemson scores 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Notre Dame averages 63.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 70.8 Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 10 points. Burton is averaging 18.7 points, 4.9 assists and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

PJ Hall is averaging 18.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.