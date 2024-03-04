Burton and Notre Dame host No. 9 North Carolina

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-17, 7-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6, 15-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday,…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-17, 7-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6, 15-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels after Markus Burton scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 69-62 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Tar Heels are 13-1 on their home court. North Carolina scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 7-11 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame allows 65.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

North Carolina averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Fighting Irish match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is averaging 21.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

