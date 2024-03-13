Bullock scores 17 as Niagara knocks off Siena 67-65 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Quandre Bullock had 17 points in Niagara’s 67-65 victory against Siena on Tuesday in the…

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Quandre Bullock had 17 points in Niagara’s 67-65 victory against Siena on Tuesday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Niagara advances to face third-seed Marist on Wednesday.

Bullock shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the sixth-seeded Purple Eagles (16-15). Harlan Obioha scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Braxton Bayless had 14 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The No. 11-seed Saints (4-28(backslash)) were led in scoring by Michael Eley, who finished with 15 points. Zek Tekin added 11 points for Siena. Brendan Coyle finished with 10 points and three steals. The loss was the Saints’ seventh straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

